New Hyundai i30 N hot hatch revealed (with 202 kW)!

After an extensive teaser campaign, Hyundai has finally officially pulled the wraps off its new i30 N, confirming that the hot hatch will make a significant 202 kW (slightly down on the figure suggested in a recent teaser video) in top-spec form.

The first high-performance model under the new N banner, Hyundai promises that the hot five-door i30 will “deliver exhilarating driving pleasure for everyone”.

Power comes from a 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine (complete with an overboost function) that Hyundai says delivers 202 kW and 353 N.m in the case of the Performance Package model, delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox (no official mention has yet been made of a dual-clutch transmission) with rev-matching. The standard i30 N, meanwhile, makes 184 kW and the same peak torque figure.

Both models top out at 250 km/h, with the standard derivative accelerating to 100 km/h in a claimed 6,4 seconds and the 202 kW version taking a claimed 6,1 seconds.

Other high-performance features include an electronic limited slip differential, electronic controlled suspension, launch control and high-performance tyres. The hot hatch has five different drive modes as well as a variable exhaust valve system on the Performance Package model (plus an “electronic sound generator”), while Hyundai has confirmed that the electronic stability can be “switched off completely”.

Compared to the standard i30 hatchback, the i30 N is 4 mm lower (on 18-inch alloys) and 8 mm lower (on 19-inch wheels). Inside, you’ll find sports seats, blue stitching and plenty of N badging.

The i30 N will be produced in the Czech Republic, and will be offered in six different exterior colours: Performance Blue, Clean Slate, Polar White, Micron Grey, Phantom Black and Engine Red.

Hyundai South Africa confirmed to CARmag.co.za that while the local distributor would certainly look at compiling a business case for the i30 N, being able to import it at the right price would be the key.