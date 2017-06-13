New Hyundai Kona light SUV breaks cover!

The new Hyundai Kona SUV has finally been officially unveiled following a flurry of teaser images. Here are is what you can expect from the South Korean giant’s latest offering.

Designed with the European market in mind, the Kona will be offered with two turbocharged petrol engines; an 88 kW/172 N.m 1,0-litre T-GDI motor teamed with a six-speed manual transmission (claimed to consume 5,3 L/100 km) and a larger 1,6-litre T-GDI mill worth 130 kW and 265 Nm and mated to Hyundai’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The latter will also be available with optional all-wheel drive. The 1,6-litre T-GDI is claimed to hit 100 km/h in 7,9 seconds.

For mid-2018, Hyundai says it will introduce an all-new 1,6-litre diesel powertrain. This motor will eventually make its way into the Kona line-up. The new oil-burner will be offered in two variants; an 85 kW version with a six-speed manual and front-wheel drive and a 100 kW variant good for 320 N.m and offered with the seven-speed dual-clutch and the option of all-wheel drive.

For the exterior, the Kona adopts the new Hyundai “cascading grille” that represents the brand’s latest family identity. The angular nose of the Kona features twin headlamps that utilise LED daytime running lights.

As with many light crossover SUVs, Hyundai is allowing its buyers to customise the look of their vehicles. Here, Hyundai offers the Kona with a two-tone colour option with ten exterior colours from which to choose.

Two-tone 235/45 18-inch alloys, 17-inch or 16-inch alloys will be available. The Kona offers a respectable 170 mm of ground clearance, essential for kerb hopping. It also features an head-up display, the first of its kind available in any Hyundai. An optional 8-inch infotainment system incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an increasingly important box to tick for new vehicles today.

The luggage compartment is claimed to offer 361 litres, while the folding rear bench, with a 60:40 split, is said to offer 1 143 litres of cargo space with the seats flat. Rear passengers can expect some 880 mm of legroom.

With regards to safety equipment, the Kona will be available with autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot detection, lane keep assist and driver attention alert. Many of these safety technologies have been available in vehicles from premium brands and it is encouraging to see this technology make its way to Hyundai’s new SUV.

Here in SA, as with much of the rest of the world, the market for light SUVs is growing and the competition is fierce, but we will have to wait to see whether the Kona will make its way to South African shores…