New Jaguar E-Pace compact SUV finally unveiled…

Jaguar has officially revealed its new E-Pace, positioning the latest performance SUV below the F-Pace. The new model is scheduled to arrive in South Africa in early 2018.

Set to take on the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, the Jaguar E-Pace will be produced in Austria for global markets. Additionally, the British automaker says the newcomer will be built exclusively for the Chinese market at Chery Jaguar Land Rover’s plant in Changshu.

Selected variants will employ a new “intelligent” all-wheel-drive system that Jaguar promises “combines phenomenal traction” with “unmistakable rear-wheel-drive character”.

The compact SUV – which features an integral link rear suspension setup – measures 4 395 mm long and employs a wheelbase of 2 681 mm. Jaguar claims a luggage capacity of 577 litres. From what we understand, the E-Pace shares its platform with the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque (rather than with its larger F-Pace sibling).

The new E-Pace will be available with Jaguar’s full range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The brand says the 220 kW turbocharged petrol engine will see the E-Pace hit 100 km/h from standstill in 6,4 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited 243 km/h. At the other end of the scale, the front-wheel-drive 110 kW diesel derivative will deliver claimed CO2 emissions of just 124 g/km.

In total, the E-Pace will be available with a choice of five powertrains (three diesel and two petrol). The 2,0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel is available in 110 kW/380 N.m, 132 kW/430 N.m and 177 kW/500 N.m outputs, while the pair of 2,0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol turbo units will deliver 183 kW/365 N.m or the aforementioned 220 kW/400 N.m.

A nine-speed automatic transmission from ZF will be available across the range, although the two lower-powered diesel engines will come standard with a new six-speed manual transmission.

Jaguar says the new five-seater will be “one of the most connected and intelligent vehicles in its class”, featuring a next-generation touchscreen infotainment system, up to four 12-volt charging points and five USB connections as well as a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices. It will also come with the brand’s wearable “Activity Key”.

The E-Pace is also the first Jaguar to feature the firm’s next-generation TFT head-up display technology. In addition, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be standard, while a 12,3-inch full colour digital TFT instrument panel will be offered as an option.

The top-spec R-Dynamic model, meanwhile, will add items such as front sports seats, stainless steel treadplates, gearshift paddles, body-coloured wheel-arch surrounds and exclusive trim inside and out.