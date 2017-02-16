New Kia Picanto boasts peppy 1,0-litre turbo-triple

At the start of the year, Kia released the first official images of its new, third-generation Picanto. And now the Korean automaker has revealed that the city car will be available in some markets with a new 1,0-litre turbocharged engine.

The turbo-triple – which has yet to be confirmed for South Africa – will be one of three petrol engines on offer. The 1,0-litre and 1,25-litre naturally aspirated multi-point injection engines have been carried over from the outgoing range, although Kia says they have benefitted from “a range of enhancements to improve efficiency and driveability”.

The new 1,0-litre T-GDI unit makes 74 kW and 172 N.m, the highest power and torque outputs ever offered in Kia’s A-segment model. The engine features a single-scroll turbocharger as well as an integrated exhaust manifold, and a high-pressure (200 bar) fuel supply.

The brand has yet to reveal performance or economy figures for this new turbocharged mill.

The new Kia Picanto will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and is expected to go on sale in South Africa in the third quarter of 2017.