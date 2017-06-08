New Kia Rio hits SA: check out local pricing here…

Back in September 2016, Kia Motors revealed the fourth-generation Rio hatchback. And now – with more than 37 000 units of the third-gen Rio sold in South Africa – the new model has launched on our shores.

At launch, the local range comprises hatchbacks only (sedans variants may come at a later stage), with pricing starting at R219 995 (interestingly, unchanged from the outgoing entry-level model) for the 1,2 LS variant. This 1,2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine makes 62 kW (three units down on its predecessor, likely due to tweaks in the name of efficiency) and 120 N.m, and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

All other derivatives employ the Korean automaker’s 1,4-litre (also naturally aspirated) four-pot petrol, which provides the front wheels with 74 kW (down five units) and 135 N.m. This engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. Specifying the latter comes at the cost of R13 000.

Kia Motors SA says that a new 1,0-litre turbo-triple may follow at a later stage.

The base LS specification includes two airbags, steel wheels, manual air-conditioning, electric windows, electric side-mirrors and a four-speak sound system, while the LX trim adds the likes of 15-inch alloys, automatic headlamps, a central armrest, foglamps, leather trim for the steering wheel and a 3,5-inch LCD.

EX furthermore adds alloys, LED daytime running lights, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (set up for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a reversing camera. The flagship TEC model, meanwhile, gains 17-inch alloys, LED tail-lamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, an electro-chromatic rear-view mirror, alloy pedals, leather seats, the option of a sunroof (for R8 500) and extra airbags.

All models features Kia’s five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Pricing:

Kia Rio 1,2 LS: R219 995

Kia Rio 1,4 LX: R234 995

Kia Rio 1,4 LX auto: R247 995

Kia Rio 1,4 EX: R249 995

Kia Rio 1,4 EX auto: R262 995

Kia Rio 1,4 TEC: R274 995

Kia Rio 1,4 TEC auto: R287 995