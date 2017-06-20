New Kia Stonic B-segment crossover breaks cover

Kia Stonic front
The Stonic bears some typical Kia design cues.
June 20th 2017

The Stonic, which was teased by Kia just two weeks ago, has been officially revealed as a B-segment crossover to compete with the likes of the Renault Captur, Ford EcoSport, Toyota C-HR and Mazda CX-3.

The newcomer will share its platform with the recently revealed Hyundai Kona. That platform is composed partly of advanced high-strength steel, which the Korean automaker says makes it both strong and light, ensuring driving confidence and comfort.

The Kia Stonic features quite a bold design, borrowing styling cues from the Rio and Sportage. The front incorporates the latest interpretation of the brand’s signature tiger-nose grille as well as a scuff plate at the lower end of the bumper. Other quirks include the “targa-style” (Kia’s words, not ours) roof, which adopts a two-tone colour scheme.

The interior draws strong inspiration from other Kia models as well. Inside, you’ll find a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin also adopts a dual-tone colour scheme.

As far as engine options are concerned, the Stonic will be available with the brand’s familiar naturally aspirated 1,25- and 1,4 four-cylinder mills, a turbocharged 1,0-litre three-cylinder and a 1,6-litre turbodiesel.

Kia claims that the Stonic offers class-leading interior space as well as a 352-litre boot.

As we found out after the Stonic’s initial teaser dropped, Kia Motors South Africa is unable to confirm plans for a local release at this early stage, although the local arm says it will “most definitely consider it” should it be able to bring in the vehicle at a competitive price.

  teofli

    In the past, Kia and Hyundai used to edge out other mainstream cars by offering competitive pricing. That is no longer the case. Renault is smarting up with the Captur pricing, and in addition to the car being visually pleasing, it is now becoming more affordable. Big ups, Renault.