New Kia Stonic B-segment crossover breaks cover

The Stonic, which was teased by Kia just two weeks ago, has been officially revealed as a B-segment crossover to compete with the likes of the Renault Captur, Ford EcoSport, Toyota C-HR and Mazda CX-3.

The newcomer will share its platform with the recently revealed Hyundai Kona. That platform is composed partly of advanced high-strength steel, which the Korean automaker says makes it both strong and light, ensuring driving confidence and comfort.

The Kia Stonic features quite a bold design, borrowing styling cues from the Rio and Sportage. The front incorporates the latest interpretation of the brand’s signature tiger-nose grille as well as a scuff plate at the lower end of the bumper. Other quirks include the “targa-style” (Kia’s words, not ours) roof, which adopts a two-tone colour scheme.

The interior draws strong inspiration from other Kia models as well. Inside, you’ll find a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin also adopts a dual-tone colour scheme.

As far as engine options are concerned, the Stonic will be available with the brand’s familiar naturally aspirated 1,25- and 1,4 four-cylinder mills, a turbocharged 1,0-litre three-cylinder and a 1,6-litre turbodiesel.

Kia claims that the Stonic offers class-leading interior space as well as a 352-litre boot.

As we found out after the Stonic’s initial teaser dropped, Kia Motors South Africa is unable to confirm plans for a local release at this early stage, although the local arm says it will “most definitely consider it” should it be able to bring in the vehicle at a competitive price.