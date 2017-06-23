New Mégane RS: four-wheel steering, chassis choice

Last month, Renault revealed that the next-generation version of the Mégane RS will be offered with a choice of manual or dual-clutch transmissions. And now the French automaker has confirmed that the hot hatch will also boast the so-called “4Control” four-wheel steering system.

In addition, the new Mégane RS will be offered with two chassis choices: Sport, which Renault says “combines high performance and ride comfort in everyday use”; and Cup, which it says has been “engineered to deliver the ultimate track performance experience”.

The Boulogne-Billancourt-based brand says it will be the first to offer four-wheel steering in the hot hatch segment. It promises that its system will offer drivers “enhanced agility, cornering performance and steering precision” by enabling the rear wheels to assist in steering by means of an electromagnetic actuator mounted on the rear axle.

“Renault Sport engineers have specifically calibrated the system to take the car’s performance to new limits thanks to exceptional agility and cornering stability at higher speeds,” the automaker added.

The new Mégane RS will be officially unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, before sales kick off in initial markets in the first quarter of 2018.