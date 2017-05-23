New Mégane RS teased ahead of Monaco debut…

Renault says that the new Mégane RS will make its first public appearance at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, with Nico Hülkenberg flinging it round the famous street track.

The French automaker added that the new Mégane RS would sport a yellow-and-black livery to mark the 40th anniversary of Renault’s involvement in Formula 1.

It’s not yet clear whether the Boulogne-Billancourt-based manufacturer will reveal the technical details and performance figures of the fourth-generation model in Monaco as well, seeing as it adds that the new hot hatch will be officially unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

The latest teaser image confirms that the Mégane RS will employ the distinctive chequered flag lighting signature first seen on the Clio RS. Reports suggest it will remains front-wheel drive (rather than following the Ford Focus RS down the all-wheel-drive road), with power coming from either a fresh 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine or the 1,8-litre mill from the new Alpine A110.