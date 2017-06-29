New Mercedes-AMG A45 to hit 100 km/h in 4,0 secs?

The reworked 2,0-litre four-cylinder engine in the next-generation Mercedes-AMG A45 will make enough power and torque to whisk to the hyper-hatch from standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 4,0 seconds, according to a new report.

Autocar says the upcoming, next-generation version of the all-wheel-drive hatchback that Affalterbach insiders call “the Predator” – and which is expected to launch in 2019 – will make “at least” 400 bhp (about 298 kW). This echoes quotes from Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers earlier this year that the new A45 will “have to be over 300 kW”.

The current model makes 280 kW and 475 N.m, which translates to a sprint to three figures in a claimed 4,2 seconds. But Autocar says Mercedes insiders have confirmed that peak torque in the new model will increase to at least 500 N.m, which in turn will allow it to crack the 4,0-second mark.

The British publication also reports that the new A45 will feature a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and an upgraded 4Matic all-wheel-drive system offering “greater variability” in the drive split between front and rear wheels.

In addition, Mercedes-AMG is expected to offer a second-tier high-performance A-Class positioned just below the A45.