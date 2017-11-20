New Mercedes-Benz CLS: fresh teaser images drop…

Mercedes-Benz has released two teaser images of its next-generation CLS on social media ahead of the new model’s official reveal at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The first image provides us with a pretty comprehensive look at the new model’s face, which features a fresh headlamp design (note the daytime running light signature) and a single-bar grille that brings it in line with the some of the latest models in the Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle range.

Of course, the second-generation version of the sleek four-door sedan will again run on the E-Class platform, but is expected to be longer, wider and lower than its sibling.

The second teaser image previews the interior of the CLS, which is dominated by a super-wide screen above the Stuttgart-based brand’s familiar four-vent layout on a facia accented with carbon-fibre trim.

The teaser furthermore confirms that the new CLS will be available with the so-called “Energising Comfort” control system from the S-Class. This arrangement systematically uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heater, ventilation and massage), the wall heating as well as lighting and musical atmospheres to enable “a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer”.

Look out for full details of the new CLS once it is officially revealed in LA later this month.