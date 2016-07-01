New bakkie revealed: meet the Renault Alaskan!

Renault has finally revealed the production version of its Alaskan bakkie, shown here in double-cab configuration.

The design of the new one-tonne bakkie – which shares its underpinnings with the latest Nissan Navara, and will thus also be related to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz pick-up – stays fairly true to the concept first revealed in 2015.

The French automaker says it has “global ambitions” for the new Alaskan, which will be launched first in Colombia later this year, before rolling out to other parts of the world, including Africa, “at a later date”.

It will be built at three Renault-Nissan Alliance production sites around the globe: in Mexico, Spain, and Argentina. However, Renault South Africa’s managing director, Nicholas de Canha, told CAR magazine (May 2016 issue) earlier this year that the local arm of the French automaker was “looking at manufacturing the Alaskan double-cab” at the Nissan plant in Rosslyn in order to offer it as a “currency-neutral” vehicle.

De Canha did, however, admit there “is still a long way to go before that”, adding that “it’s incredibly tough to compete with an imported LCV”.

We can expect a full range of body-styles, including single-cab, chassis-cab and double-cab versions, with a short or long bed, and with wide or narrow bodies. The double-cab model will be available with the same five-link rear suspension setup employed by the new Navara.

Renault says the Alaskan boasts ground clearance of 230mm and a “best-in-class” towing capacity of 3 500 kg (depending on model, of course).

Engine options will include the brand’s 2,3-litre dCi mill, a four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine that will be available in two outputs (118 kW and 140 kW). A 2,5-litre petrol engine and a 2,5-litre diesel engine (the latter again in two states of tune) will also be on offer in selected markets.

Customers will have the choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed automatic transmission, plus two- or four-wheel drive (the latter with an electronic limited-slip differential).

The cabin, meanwhile, will feature a five-inch TFT colour display, while a seven-inch touchscreen navigation system and 360-degree camera system will also be available on top-spec models in some markets. Other tasty extras on offer include power-adjustable (and heated) front seats and dual-zone climate control.