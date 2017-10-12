New Partisan One military SUV is built for simplicity

SUVs built for the military generally need to be tough yet simple. And Germany’s Partisan Motors claims to have created the ultimate model. Meet the Partisan One military SUV.

Designed by Russian-born Dr Juri Postnikov, the boxy SUV features panels that are apparently cheap to produce and very easy to replace.

The company claims that the Partisan One is the “best car for the world’s worst roads”, thanks to its load-bearing frame composed of high-strength steel, adding that the SUV has a potential service lifespan of 50 years.

To make it more suited to the battleground, the Partisan One is fitted with external armour plates that ostensibly protect the inhabitants from ballistics. The undercarriage, too, has provision for the installation of a V-shaped anti-mine screen.

There are no specifics regarding the engine and transmission options, but we do know that the Partisan One is fitted with a diesel unit and all-wheel drive. Alongside a large fuel tank, the military vehicle apparently boasts a range of up to 1 500 km.

The automaker also says the vehicle can be fitted with fully electric and hybrid powertrains. Other configurations range from a short wheelbase, three-door body style and five-door versions single- and double-cab bakkies, 6×6 models and even an eight-wheel-drive monster.

Partisan Motors has not revealed how much it is going to charge for its creation, but it has announced that it will come standard with a 100-year warranty…