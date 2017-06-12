New Porsche 911 GT2 RS breaks cover at E3

After Turn 10 signed a six-year deal with the German manufacturer it was no surprise that the cover car for the seventh installment of Forza Motorsport was going to be a Porsche. However, we weren’t quite expecting it to be the highly anticipated 911 GT2 RS…

So, the 911 GT2 RS’s reveal alongside Forza Motorsport 7 was an unexpected one. With it being spotted testing over the past year, many were sure that the track-focused Porsche would make its first appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

While it showed its face at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, no official specs for the 911 GT2 RS were revealed. What we can see, however, is that on top of the standard 911 design this car gains an aero kit, roll-cage and some massive brake discs and calipers.

Multiple sources claim that while using an upgraded version of the Turbo S’s 3,8-litre flat-six engine with water injection, the GT2 RS will deliver 477 kW and 750 N.m of torque, which will make it the most powerful road-going 911 ever to be put into production. It’s also rumoured to be available exclusively with a PDK transmission.

Official specs for the 911 GT2 RS are expected to be revealed at the car’s official unveiling at Frankfurt later this year.