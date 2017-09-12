New Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package ditches wing

Porsche has unveiled the 911 GT3 with Touring Package, which ditches the fixed rear wing of the “standard” GT3 in favour of a variable rear spoiler like that used by the 911 Carrera.

Interestingly, this new model – unveiled in Frankfurt – will be available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. And pricing? Well, the new 911 GT3 with Touring Package comes in at R2 750 500 in South Africa – exactly the same as the standard 911 GT3 in manual, then.

Porsche says this new variant is aimed at “enthusiasts of high-quality sports cars who value an understated appearance and pure driving dynamics”.

It’s powered by the same 4,0-litre naturally aspirated engine as the 911 GT3, sending 368 kW and 460 N.m to the rear wheels. Porsche says the 911 GT3 with Touring Package sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in an unchanged 3,9 seconds, before topping out at 316 km/h (down ever-so-slightly from the 320 km/h top speed of the standard GT3).

With the exception of the rear, the body of the GT3 remains unchanged. Although front and rear lights are identical, they are not dark-tinted as is the case in the 911 GT3 (but they can be specified that way as an option).

The wing of the extending rear spoiler from the 911 features a Gurney flap in body colour, while the rear lid bears “GT3 touring” lettering. Other distinguishing features include silver trim detailing on the side windows, sports exhaust tailpipes and headlamp washer covers, along with the Porsche logo at the rear.