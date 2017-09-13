New Porsche Cayenne Turbo hits 100 km/h in 3,9 sec!

It’s no secret that Porsche knows how to make a fast car in just about any format, be it a mid-engined hypercar, a LeMans prototype, a two-tonne wagon or indeed an SUV. But that doesn’t make the reveal of the blisteringly quick new Porsche Cayenne Turbo any less impressive.

Adding to the new, third-generation Cayenne range that debuted just a few weeks ago, the Turbo variant adopts a twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8 sending 404 kW and 770 N.m to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

This results in a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,1 seconds, although fitting the Sport Chrono Package cuts that time some two-tenths to 3,9 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, comes in at 286 km/h.

Of course, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo boasts more than mere straight-line performance. This is also the first SUV, according to Porsche, to be fitted with active aerodynamics in the shape of a nifty adaptive roof spoiler.

It furthermore features a new high-performance braking system that makes use of a tungsten carbide layer applied to the surface of the steel disc. This promises to improve braking performance and reduce wear.

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo also gains an active chassis that makes use of a three-chamber air suspension system along with Michelin Latitude Sport tyres (285/40 R21 up front and 315/35 R21 at the rear). The air suspension system features six settings (including off-road modes).

The first examples are scheduled to arrive in South Africa in June 2018, although local pricing and specifications have yet to be announced.