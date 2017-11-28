New Range Rover SVAutobiography flagship unveiled

Land Rover has revealed the updated version of its new flagship luxury SUV, the Range Rover SVAutobiography, ahead of an official debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The Range Rover, of course, recently received a facelift, and these updates have now been applied to the top-end version, too. Furthermore, the British automaker promises that this new flagship – which will be hand-finished at the SVO Technical Centre in Warwickshire, and launched in South Africa next year – “epitomises the pinnacle of luxury travel” for driver and passengers.

Available exclusively in long wheelbase, the Range Rover SVAutobiography features rear doors that close at the touch of a button. Powertrain options will include a 4,4-litre V8 turbodiesel, a new plug-in hybrid electric-petrol unit and an uprated 5,0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine (now churning out 422 kW). Specifying the latter will likely result in the most expensive Range Rover ever (we’ll learn local pricing closer to the launch in 2018).

In the rear, you’ll find “Executive Class” seats that offer a scarcely believable claimed legroom of more than 1,2 metres. With a powered 40-degree recline capability, hot stone massage function and heated calf and foot rests, Land Rover says this model’s rear cabin promises “a peerless passenger experience”.

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself stationed back there, you’ll furthermore enjoy electrically deployable tables, integrated 10-inch touchscreens, a concealed refrigerator and a new Zenith clock.