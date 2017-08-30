New Renault Duster revealed (wearing Dacia badge)!

Yes, it’s wearing a Dacia badge, but what you see here is essentially the new Renault Duster, and it’s set to debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Although the styling changes are subtle, this model is actually the second-generation version of what has become a much-loved SUV around the world, including here in South Africa.

The automaker has yet to go into too much detail about the new Duster’s underpinnings or powertrains, but it’s clear that the latest model adopts a rugged design not far removed from that of the original.

That said, the new Duster does gain a more distinctive grille that extends between the headlamps. The front also features a new, three-part LED daytime running light signature, a few more creases in the bonnet and a scratch-resistant, satin-chrome-finished skid plate on the lower section of the front bumper.

Round back, you’ll find similar revisions, including new taillamps and another skid plate. The new Duster also boasts a higher belt line than before, while the windscreen has been shifted forward by 100 mm, making the cabin a little longer and a touch more spacious.

You’ll also notice new aluminium roof bars and fresh 17-inch wheels under chunky wheel arches, along with black wing trim. The brand furthermore promises a “completely redesigned, quality-feel interior” as well as new equipment.

Expect more information regarding the Duster to be revealed at Frankfurt.