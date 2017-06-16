New (sixth-gen) Volkswagen Polo officially revealed

Volkswagen has officially revealed the new Polo at a special event in Berlin, with the sixth-generation hatchback set to launch in South Africa in early 2018 (read about the new Polo GTI here).

Running on the so-called “A0” version of the VW Group’s MQB platform, the Wolfsburg automaker bills the new Polo as the “most advanced small car ever”.

The sixth-generation Polo has grown considerably, making it larger than its predecessor in all of its dimensions. VW says this has resulted in “much more interior space and a significantly increased boot volume”, with the latter having grown from a claimed 280 to 351 litres.

At a length of 4 053 mm, is 81 mm longer than its forebear. It is also wider (1 751 mm from the previous model’s 1 682 mm), while its wheelbase has grown from 2 470 mm to 2 564 mm.

VW says the new Polo will launch in the three familiar trim lines (Trendline, Comfortline and Highline), as well as in the “Beats” special edition, with a high-end sound system. Several packages, including the R-Line pack, will also be offered, along with the new Polo GTI.

Although SA-spec models have yet to be detailed, in Europe the new Polo will launch with a group of Euro 6 engines (including a natural gas unit). The petrol engines range from the familiar 1,0-litre MPI mill (with either 48 kW or 55 kW, and linked to a five-speed manual gearbox) to the new 110 kW 1,5 TSI Evo (with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG). A 1,0 TSI with either 70 kW or 85 kW will also be offered. A pair of 1,6-litre TDI versions with outputs of 59 kW and 70 kW will also be offered.

And the GTI? Well, that will use a 2,0-litre TSI with an output of 147 kW, with the choice of manual or DSG.

The new Polo will features a front assist area monitoring system, which includes City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring. It will also be optionally offered with Adaptive Cruise Control.

A second-generation of the VW Group’s Active Info Display will also debut in the new Polo. VW says this new version of the digital display is “clearer and easier to use”. For the first time, just one button on the multifunction steering wheel is used to switch between the basic views menus, for instance. At the same time, the Polo will also gain the latest generation of infotainment systems with display diagonals ranging from 6,5 to 8,0 inches.

More than 14 million units of the Polo have been sold over the first five generations, with only the Golf in the VW line-up proving more popular.