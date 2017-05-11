New spy images of the 2018 VW Polo surface

Volkswagen may have already given us a sneak peak of the 2018 Volkswagen Polo but that video depicted the light hatchback sporting some fairly heavy camouflage. Here, courtesy of images sourced from Automedia via Motor1, we have a somewhat more definitive look at the next-generation Polo.

Both these black and red units were spotted strutting their stuff in the streets of Germany while undergoing what looks to be the final stages of testing. While, to some, they may appear to be facelifts of the current version, those with a keen eye will spot that the head- and taillights on these test units are actually stickers aimed at diverting attention.

We already know that, much like the current Seat Ibiza, the next Polo makes use of VW’s MQB platform, meaning this generation will be larger than the current one. Based on the bumper and wheel design, the black test unit pictured is likely in Trendline spec, while, considering the panoramic sunroof and alloy wheels, the red unit could be finished in Comfortline trim.

Volkswagen has reportedly confirmed that production of this car will begin next month, with an expected reveal at Frankfurt this September.