New Supra to drop Toyota name for Gazoo badge?

Toyota FT-1 concept
The new Supra is expected to draw much of its styling inspiration from this, the FT-1 concept...
October 25th 2017

A fresh report out of the United Kingdom suggests that the upcoming Supra will wear the badge of Toyota’s new performance sub-brand, Gazoo Racing, rather than that of the Japanese automaker itself.

According to Auto Express, the new sportscar – which is being co-developed alongside the new Z4 with BMW – is likely to be sold “solely” under the Gazoo Racing brand, without Toyota badging.

“The Supra will be by Gazoo,” Gazoo Racing president Shigeki Tomoyama told the British publication.

Auto Express went on to reveal that the Gazoo Racing team would be “heavily involved” in the latter parts of the Supra’s development after Toyota chief Akio Toyoda sampled the vehicle and decided it needed an edgier set-up.

“The new car has to appeal to the existing owners first. The old cars had a straight-six engine, twin-turbochargers and rear-wheel drive; the new car has to have the same philosophy,” Tomoyama said, before hinting that the Supra would arrive only in 2019, later than initially expected.

  • Guy

    my word… Toyota will bloody do everything to ensure that anything with a toyota badge is utter crap and anything half decent has a lexus or scion and now Gazoo badge…. Seriously? this is disappointing.

    If toyota had a retooled is 250 in place of the camry who would buy anything else? or a retooled ct200 instead of the ugly auris?
    why wasnt the LFA or a cheaper version of it not sold as a supra? THe toyota brand is too confusing….

    give us fans what we bloody want!!!! cool toyotas with a damn Toyota badge for crying out load. Might as well badge this car Triumph spitfire…. why kill of all the cool toyota legends and replace them with either crap or cars that carry another brand moniker?