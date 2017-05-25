New Suzuki Ignis hits SA! Here’s how much it costs…

Suzuki Ignis
The Suzuki Ignis has arrived in SA.
May 25th 2017

If there’s one thing Suzuki really knows how to do well, it’s make functional, likeable small cars. And now the local range has been bolstered with a new addition in the form of the diminutive Suzuki Ignis, which slots into the brand’s SUV line-up below the Vitara.

The five-door Ignis measures 3 700 mm long (a smidgen longer than the Volkswagen Cross Up!), with a wheelbase of 2 435 mm and ground clearance of 180 mm.

The local range comprises three (front-wheel drive) derivatives at launch, all powered by the Japanese automaker’s naturally aspirated 1,2-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill, worth 61 kW and 113 N.m in this application.

The GL derivative employs a five-speed manual (R169 900), while the better-equipped GLX is available with the same gearbox (R189 900) or a five-speed automatic (R204 900). Suzuki Auto SA claims a combined fuel consumption of just 4,9 L/100 km for the manual.

All models are covered by Suzuki Auto SA’s three-year or 100 000 km warranty and two-year or 30 000 km service plan.

Pricing:
Suzuki Ignis 1,2 GL: R169 900
Suzuki Ignis 1,2 GLX: R189 900
Suzuki Ignis 1,2 GLX (auto): R204 900

