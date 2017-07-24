New Suzuki Swift Sport! First official image drops…

Suzuki has released a single image of the next-generation Swift Sport ahead of the new model’s official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

The Japanese automaker is keeping its cards rather close to its chest for the time being, with the short release accompanying the image promising only that the new Swift Sport would deliver “an all-new level of excitement for sport-minded drivers across the world”.

The image, meanwhile, shows the Swift Sport wearing large, two-tone alloy wheels, along with black side-skirts and a front lip.

Although specifications have yet to be revealed, rumour has it that the new Swift Sport will draw its urge from the automaker’s 1,4-litre turbocharged petrol Boosterjet unit, which powers certain Vitara derivatives in some overseas markets. In Vitara guise, this engine makes 103 kW and 220 N.m (compared to the 100 kW and 160 N.m from the current Swift Sport’s 1,6-litre naturally aspirated engine).

But the new flagship Swift is expected to be one of the lightest vehicles in its segment, with some reports suggesting it will tip the scales at less than 900 kg. And a little more oomph with a little less weight should result in a quicker car.

Still, we’ll have to wait for official details (likely in the run-up to Frankfurt) to know for sure. Suzuki Auto South Africa tells us that while the standard Swift is scheduled to launch on local shores in the second quarter of 2018, there’s “no guarantee that the Sport will arrive at the same time”.