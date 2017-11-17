New Tesla Roadster: fastest-accelerating car ever?

It’s long been a rumour that Tesla has been developing a successor to its very first car, the Roadster. And now the news has been confirmed with the official reveal of the automaker’s latest product: this is the all-new, all-electric Tesla Roadster, which is expected to hit the road in 2020.

The new model adopts the brand’s current design philosophy, focusing heavily on aerodynamic efficiency. The Roadster possesses short overhangs, along with a front splitter, a rear diffuser and an electronically deployed rear wing.

It furthermore comes with a removable glass roof that can be stored in the boot in proper targa fashion. Unlike the previous model, this new one features a 2+2 seating configuration.

As far as performance is concerned, Telsa hasn’t revealed everything (so, no official power stats just yet), but it has stated that the Roadster will accelerate from zero to 60 mph (so, 0-97 km/h) in a scarcely believable 1,9 seconds, blasting through the quartermile in just 8,8 seconds.

Yes, that’d make it the fastest accelerating production car in the world. Top speed, meanwhile, is claimed to be more than 250 mph (402 km/h). The Tesla Roadster will be all-wheel drive, with one electric motor on the front axle and two at the rear. Power is sourced from a battery that boasts a claimed range of 998 km.

The new performance car will set prospective owners back $200 000 (about R2,84-million), with a $50 000 reservation fee (R710 000). One thousand “Founders Series” examples will also be on offer, at $250 000 (around R3,55-million) a pop.