New Toyota Supra to be offered in automatic only?

The highly anticipated Toyota Supra has been in development for quite some time now, alongside the BMW Z4 with which it will share its platform. New rumours, however, suggest that the Supra will be available with an automatic transmission only.

According to an AutocarÂ report, the new Supra â€“ which is likely to draw styling inspiration from the FT-1 Concept â€“ will use BMW’s automatic transmission, albeit with a different set of ratios. This is likely to be connected to BMW’s petrol-hybrid setup, with some innovations courtesy of Toyota’s LMP1 car.

If it is indeed hybrid only,Â it seems likely that a manual gearbox will not be available. The Supra is also set to be offered as a hardtop coupÃ© only, unlike the Z4, which will in all likelihood be a roadster.

Spy pictures of the Supraâ€™s interior have also surfaced after a recent test at the NÃ¼rburgring, showing a gear-selector, drive mode buttons, electronic handbrake switch and climate controls sourced from BMW. The infotainment screen, air vents and steering wheel, however, do not look familiar.

No official word yet on when the Supra will be revealed, but various reports suggest that the sportscar will make its first appearance at the Tokyo Motor Show in October.