TVR to reveal new 322 km/h sportscar at Goodwood

After an almost decade-long wait, TVR will be making its official comeback at the 2017 Goodwood Revival in September. The reveal of this sportscar, which is rumoured to be called the Griffith, will fittingly take place during the boutique British manufacturer’s 70th anniversary.

Designed in conjunction with Gordon Murray, TVR says its new vehicle will feature a 294 kW 5,0-litre Cosworth-developed V8 fitted in a 1 200 kg body. The claimed 0-100 km/h time will be less than 4,0 seconds, while top speed will come in at 322 km/h.

The company says each of the 500 launch editions will be offered with a price-tag of less than £90 000 (about R1,5-million).

TVR says the unveiling will be the first global launch of a vehicle at the Goodwood Revival, adding that the new model will be on display in the Earls Court building alongside some of the manufacturer’s most iconic cars.

This will be the first production car to emerge from TVR Automotive Ltd, which took ownership of the brand from Nikolay Smolensky back in June 2013. Since then, the firm has been providing genuine parts to current TVR owners across the globe.