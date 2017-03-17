New Volkswagen Touareg and Polo spotted in SA!

Volkswagen Touareg and Polo
A diligent CAR reader spotted these two new VWs at OR Tambo.
March 17th 2017

Recently, we revealed some information regarding the sixth generation Volkswagen Polo. An eagle-eyed CAR reader, Martin Swart, responded with these images of the new Polo and what appears to be the new, third-generation Touareg. The images were taken at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

As expected, the Polo looks much like the leaked image that was attached to the first story. The rear features lines that aren’t too far off those of the current model. Those rear taillamps, however, bear a striking resemblance to the ones found on the Q2.

Perhaps more interesting about this batch of images, however, is the presence of an SUV which bears a striking resemblance to the T-Prime GTE conceptwhich we anticipated would serve as the inspiration for the new Touareg back when it was first revealed last year.

There’s not yet been any official news regarding the next-generation Touareg’s design, engines or platform (although it is all but certain to employ the MLB Evo underpinnings shared by other members of the Volkswagen Group, including the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, next-generation Porsche Cayenne and the upcoming Lamborghini SUV), which is why this particular find is rather an exciting one.

Martin Swart came close to snapping pictures of the interior for us but unfortunately the Volkswagen officials covered their prized possessions swiftly after he arrived.

  • teofli

    I like that Polo, though it looks like a mini Golf.

  • Absolut Sabs

    Interesting.. maybe underwhelming.. maybe..

  • Moe

    Great job Martin Swart! Thanks!

    I like what I see. Understated, refined and elegant designs. Just how I like it. VW is on the up and up.

  • Sihle Ndlala

    Bland rear end

  • OdysseyTag

    Not feeling the Polo’s looks so far. The Touareg on the other hand does the T-Prime Concept justice which is great.

  • ApexPred

    Saw the Toureg driving in Monte Casino area in Joburg on Friday afternoon.

  • Thando_Gqabaza

    Perhaps they’re still working on the styling….

    • Jasper

      No, these are the production models.

  • Nélio Langa

    Elegant and smart designs.