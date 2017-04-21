New VW Polo GTI to upsize to 2,0-litre unit – report

A fresh report out of the United Kingdom suggests that the next-generation Volkswagen Polo GTI will be powered by a version of the turbocharged 2,0-litre engine found in an earlier Golf GTI.

According to Auto Express, the new Polo hot hatch will employ a 2,0 TSI mill “from the previous Golf GTI”, worth 147 kW.

That represents an increase of 6 kW over the peak power output of the current Polo GTI, which makes use of a turbocharged 1,8-litre petrol engine, putting the next-gen model on par with the recently revealed Ford Fiesta ST.

No word yet on how much torque the larger turbocharged engine will make in Polo GTI guise (bearing in mind the current model churns out 320 N.m in manual form and 250 N.m in the DSG variant).

The next-generation VW Polo is expected to be revealed later this year, with the GTI version hot on its heels.