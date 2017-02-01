New VW Tiguan flagship for SA! Here’s how much…

Volkswagen South Africa has been slowly broadening its local Tiguan range, adding the first TDI derivative to the line-up in November last year. And now an all-wheel-drive diesel model is set to slot in at the very summit of the range.

Dubbed the Volkswagen Tiguan 2,0 TDI 4Motion Highline, this derivative will be priced at R549 500, making it some R7 300 dearer than the 162 kW 2,0 TSI 4Motion Highline variant.

The newcomer’s four-cylinder engine sends 130 kW and 380 N.m to all corners via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which allows a quoted 0-100 km/h time of 8,3 seconds. VW claims a combined fuel economy figure of 7,7 L/100 km.

A lower-spec Comfortline derivative – also sporting a 2,0-litre turbodiesel heart and all-wheel drive – has likewise been added to the South African range, priced at R523 800. This model, however, is slightly detuned, with peak outputs of 105 kW and 340 N.m.

These two new variants see the local Tiguan line-up grow to seven models. Last year, Volkswagen SA confirmed to us that it has no plans to add the 176 kW bi-turbo diesel model (dubbed the BiTDI) to its local line-up.