Next-gen Audi RS7 to pilfer Panamera’s hybrid set-up?

A report out of the United Kingdom suggests that the next-generation version of the Audi RS7 Sportback will be offered in two states of tune, including a flagship hybrid variant.

According to Evo, the hybrid version will make more than 520 kW.

Marc Lichte, head of design at the Ingolstadt-based automaker, confirmed to the publication that the new RS7 Sportback would hit the market in 2018 in two forms.

The first would be powered by the Volkswagen Group’s new 4,0-litre, twin-turbo V8, worth some 485 kW (and already used in certain Panamera derivatives as well as the forthcoming V8 version of the new Bentley Continental GT). But the second, hybrid variant would dial things up to more than 520 kW thanks to a electric system closely related to that used by the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid.

The publication added that the purely petrol-powered model would send its oomph to all four wheels via the latest version of Audi’s eight-speed S-tronic transmission, with a 0-100 km/h time of less than four seconds expected.

And the hybrid version? Well, considering the performance figures quoted for the 500 kW/850 N.m Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid (as well as the Sport Turismo derivative), we’d speculate that its sprint time could fall to somewhere in the region of 3,5 seconds…