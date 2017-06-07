Next-gen BMW X4 spotted testing with current model

The current BMW X4 has been on the scene for just three years or so, but the Munich-based automaker is already hard at work on its replacement. Yes, as these photographs courtesy of Palbay Spyshots show, the second-generation model is taking shape.

The partially camouflaged X4 in the images above appears to be an M40i derivative, and boasts blue, M-badged front brake calipers and rectangular exhaust exits.

Seeing the current and upcoming models testing alongside one another reveals key styling differences between the two, including the adoption of a larger kidney grille on the new model and the dumping of the round foglamps in favour of items similar to those found on the latest 5 Series.

The coupé-style X4, of course, is based on the X3, and there’s a new one of those on the way, with BMW South Africa’s plant in Rosslyn set to start production in the near future. Once the new X3 has officially arrived (likely later this year), we’d expect the swoopy X4 to follow and continue its battle with the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé.

Interestingly, rumour has it that the next-generation versions of the X3 and X4 will spawn performance models wearing the full-fat “M” badge, with power likely coming from a turbocharged inline-six.

Check out the images in the gallery above and, once again, many thanks to Palbay Spyshots for sending these in to CARmag.co.za!