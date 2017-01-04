Next-gen Honda Civic Type R to gain an automatic CVT?

Honda recently revealed images of its Civic Type R Concept without providing any technical details. A recent post on the CivicX forums, however suggests that the next Type R will be available with an optional CVT.

Their information is credited to Car Magazine UK’s November issue, in which an interview conducted with head engineer Mirsuru Kariya, the lead designer Tsutamori and head of Honda Europe Katsushi Inoue was featured.

Other details confirm a front-mounted LSD, an even lower centre of gravity, front-wheel drive only system and a standard six-speed manual transmission.

The optional CVT will be optimised for low-end acceleration. Rumours such as all-wheel drive and dual-clutch transmissions have been denied.

Certain rumours suggest that it will make use of the current turbocharged 2,0-litre engine which will be boosted up to 239 kW.

It’s most likely that we will learn even more about the Type R at Geneva this March.