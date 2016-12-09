Next-gen Lexus LS to be revealed at Detroit Auto Show

Nex-gen Lexus LS to be revealed at Detroit Auto Show
Nex-gen Lexus LS to be revealed at Detroit Auto Show.
December 9th 2016

The Lexus LS has been Japan’s attempt at tackling the Mercedes-Benz S Class for decades, but in terms of sales, rarely does it accomplish this. Regardless, Lexus has decided to reveal the next generation of this luxury saloon at the Detroit Auto Show next year.

What we know so far is that the platform found in the current LC Coupe will be the architecture that all front-engine, rear-wheel drive Lexus models will possess, presumably including the LS.

Based on this, there is a high possibility that the LS will make do with the same (most likely detuned) naturally aspirated 5,0-litre V8 found in the LC as a flagship engine. The 3,5-litre V6 hybrid electric powertrain is also possible.

We’ll find out more details regarding this car when it is officially revealed next January in Detroit.

  • Carfan73

    Perennial under performer! Only because it does not have snob appeal.

  • Jaunnas

    Its amazing to see how South African journalists make Lexus out to be some small non contender. It OUTSOLD the S class most of the time in the US and Lexus’ footprint is growing world wide. Will be interesting to see what the future holds.