Next-gen Mazda3 to debut ‘sparkless ignition’ tech?

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Mazda3
Reports suggest the next-generation Mazda3 will feature HCCI tech.
August 7th 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

Back at the start of 2017, reports suggested that Mazda was preparing to introduce a new type of sparkless ignition engine technology. And now a fresh report claims that this tech will be detailed in the coming weeks, before debuting on the new Mazda3 in 2018.

Called homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI), this technology essentially allows a petrol-powered unit to work in similar fashion to a diesel engine, by compressing the air/fuel mixture in the cylinder until it combusts. Theoretically, with this lean-burning technology, less fuel is used and exhaust emissions are reduced.

However, according to motoring.com.au, Mazda’s implementation of HCCI will see conventional spark plugs retained (and used at low revs), with compression ignition taking place at higher revs.

The Australian publication says a next-generation Mazda3 concept will show off this Skyactiv II tech at the Tokyo Motor Show in October, before the production version arrives in 2018. From there, expect HCCI tech to filter through to much of the rest of Mazda’s passenger vehicle range.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /

  • Gregory S. Balchin

    That’s cool as heck. Love that Mazda is pursuing refinement of internal combustion in a unique way, even if it does come at the expense of turbo torque and performance.

  • Swona

    Could this mean Mazda6 is dead.
    The 6 usually debuts first.

  • Legend Alonso

    this is a very cool brand that does not conform to convention. they did rotary engine, when others do downsize and turbo they improved combustion with skyactiv and now this. cool stuff

    • Swona

      The newest skyactiv engine has a turbo.