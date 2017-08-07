Next-gen Mazda3 to debut ‘sparkless ignition’ tech?

Back at the start of 2017, reports suggested that Mazda was preparing to introduce a new type of sparkless ignition engine technology. And now a fresh report claims that this tech will be detailed in the coming weeks, before debuting on the new Mazda3 in 2018.

Called homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI), this technology essentially allows a petrol-powered unit to work in similar fashion to a diesel engine, by compressing the air/fuel mixture in the cylinder until it combusts. Theoretically, with this lean-burning technology, less fuel is used and exhaust emissions are reduced.

However, according to motoring.com.au, Mazda’s implementation of HCCI will see conventional spark plugs retained (and used at low revs), with compression ignition taking place at higher revs.

The Australian publication says a next-generation Mazda3 concept will show off this Skyactiv II tech at the Tokyo Motor Show in October, before the production version arrives in 2018. From there, expect HCCI tech to filter through to much of the rest of Mazda’s passenger vehicle range.