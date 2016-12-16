Next-gen Mercedes-Benz SL to use AMG GT platform.

The current Mercedes-Benz SL was quite recently facelifted to look a little but more like the current AMG GT, but now certain rumours suggest that the next generation of the brand’s oldest badge is set to make use of the GT’s effective platform.

As a result of the this, the next-generation high-end roadster, set to arrive in 2019, will be lighter and more responsive than the current model, which makes use of various E-Class underpinnings.

In addition to this, the SL will gain a 2+2 hardtop coupe variant and the biturbo 4,0-litre V8 currently found in most AMG models. As a result of this sharing of platforms, the SL will be advertised as a premium variant of the GT.

Engines such as the new 3,0-litre straight-six set to be implemented in the next E50 coupe are also rumoured to be included while current difficulties with emission tests may see the demise of the 6,0-litre V12 variants.

Despite being the same underneath, the SL will appear slightly longer than the GT through means of elongating the A- and C-pillars. This also means that the cabin will be more spacious.

Once these models are revealed, it will provide Mercedes-Benz with the most extensive two-seater sportscar lineup the brand has ever provided.