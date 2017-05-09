Next-gen Mercedes CLA to adopt ‘fastback styling’

In a bid to distinguish itself from the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan, the next-generation CLA will adopt a fastback shape, according to a report out of Europe.

Automotive News Europe cites “company sources” as saying the second-generation CLA’s design will draw heavily on the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT concept unveiled earlier this year in Geneva, adopting more than just a hint of fastback design.

The Concept A Sedan revealed in Shanghai, meanwhile, is expected to spawn a production A-Class sedan as early as next year. This model will reportedly take on a more traditional sedan silhouette, and will compete against the Audi A3 sedan and the (currently China-only) BMW 1 Series sedan.

In addition, Ola Källenius, head of Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, told Car and Driver this week that as many as eight models will eventually run on Daimler’s next-generation front-wheel-drive platform.