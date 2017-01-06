Next-gen Nissan Leaf to gain autonomous tech.

Nissan is already underway with developing the next-generation Leaf. Included in this new model will be Nissan’s ProPilot system which made its debut in the Serena Minivan and an autonomous chair.

The system isn’t that developed, however as the Leaf will be restricted to single-lane driving. Regardless, Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn assures that this will be a key selling-point for the car. Multi-lane driving will eventually be launched in an updated version of ProPilot.

There’s no official release date for the new Leaf but certain speculations point towards the 2019 calendar. It’s also confirmed to share a platform with the next-generation Renault Zoe. The design is expected to fall in line with the depicted IDS Concept revealed in 2015.

The current version of ProPilot is found in the aforementioned Serena and will soon make its way into European Qashqai models. A 10 model launch is expected to take place by 2020. This version is essentially an adaptive cruise control system which works up to speeds of 130 km/h.