Next-gen Suzuki Swift revealed with new platform

An image of the next-generation Suzuki Swift was leaked late last year, but the Japanese economy hatch has finally been revealed with a fresh new design and platform architecture. This particular model, however is specific to the Japanese market, meaning the Indian-built Maruti may differ in terms of specifications.

Along with this new and modern exterior design, the Swift will be available with a safety package which includes collision sensors, high- and low-beam assist and adaptive cruise control.

In terms of engine specifications, the Swift will be available in a “Smart Hybrid Vehicle” spec quite similar from the previous model (not found in SA) which uses a 1,2-litre Dualjet engine alongside a lithium-ion battery.

A warm RS variant on the other hand will make do with the new turbocharged 1,0-litre Boosterjet engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Swift models that are destined for international markets are said to be officially revealed at Geneva this March.