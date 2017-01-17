Next-gen Volkswagen Touareg to use VR6 engine?

The third-generation Volkswagen Touareg is expected to be unveiled in Frankfurt in September, and new rumours suggest this model will re-introduce the VR6 engine to select markets outside of the United States.

Currently, the second-generation Touareg offered in the US is available exclusively with the 3,6-litre VR6 mill. But AutoEvolution sources claim that the powerplant will again become available in “select markets of the European Union” once the new model arrives.

This 206 kW VR6 engine will reportedly be linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A 3,0-litre V6 TDI unit will apparently be offered to those keen on diesel oomph, while smaller turbocharged petrol mills are also likely. Hybrid versions, meanwhile, are expected to be added to the range further down the line.

Of course, the new five-seater Touareg will share its platform with the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga, which means it will benefit from a reduction in weight and a lower centre of gravity.

AutoEvolution furthermore claims that the third-gen Touareg will feature the gesture control system first shown on the recently revealed Golf facelift, adding that VW’s Active Info Display will also be offered.

In terms of exterior design, we can expect the new Touareg to draw plenty of inspiration from the T-Prime GTE concept (pictured above), which was unveiled last year as “a first glimpse of Volkswagen’s future flagship”.