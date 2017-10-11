Next Opel Astra to be 308-based and made in France?

We’ve already heard that the majority of Opel products will switch to PSA Group platforms and engines over the next few years, likely bringing Opel engine development to a grinding halt. And now fresh speculation, fuelled by a short statement from the French automotive group, suggests that the next-generation Astra will be based on the Peugeot 308 and built in France.

The PSA Group statement revealed that unspecified “new vehicles” would be produced at the Sochaux and Mulhouse plants in France from 2020/2021. The automaker opted not to reveal details of the vehicles in question “for strategic reasons”, but did state that the two factories would “soon manufacture all their vehicles on the EMP2 platform”.

This modular platform currently underpins the likes of the 308, Citroën C4 Picasso and Opel Grandland X.

“As they have each been awarded production of highly popular models and other vehicles, which complement the existing offering, the plants will leverage these advantages to fully utilise their production capacity and enjoy a sustained level of activity,” the statement added.

Of course, the production dates mentioned above fall neatly in line with the expected end of the current Astra’s lifecycle, leading to rumours that production of the next-generation Astra will be moved from the United Kingdom to one of the two plans in France. Brexit, anyone?

The PSA Group – which also owns Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles – completed its acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors back in March.