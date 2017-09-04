Nissan 370Z successor still years away … maybe

Next year, the Nissan 370Z, which was recently facelifted, will turn 10 and much like its ageing bigger brother, the GT-R, it’s unlikely to get a replacement model any time soon if ex-Nissan Australia managing director, Richard Emery, is to be believed.

While speaking to Motoring Australia at the Nissan 370Z Nismo launch down under, Emery revealed that Nissan HQ is mum on whether the 370Z will be replaced, this despite Car and Driver recently claiming we’d see a Z Concept based on the Infiniti Q60 Coupe sometime this year (a concept that is likely to be the Project Black S).

Adding fuel to the flames, Emery has hinted a redesigned 370Z is not on the cards and that it is likely to be replaced by a sporty SUV much like the 2015 Gripz Concept.

“[The 370Z] is certainly at the end of its life cycle, but at this point I don’t have anything to the contrary to suggest it’s not got a few more years left in it,” Emery concluded.