Nissan 370Z upgraded yet again … and headed to SA

The Nissan 370Z arrived on the scene way back in 2008 … and now the Japanese automaker has again seen fit to give its sportscar a handful of subtle updates.

Previewed by the 370Z Heritage Edition model revealed in the United States in April, the updated coupé is expected to launch in South Africa in the final quarter of 2017. It’ll be talking to a very small market, though, considering that Nissan sold just seven examples of the 370Z in South Africa in the first seven months of 2017.

Enhancements include new black door handles and a redesigned black faux-diffuser round back. The headlamps and taillights, meanwhile, gain a dark-tinted finish.

In addition, new 19-inch alloy wheels are on offer, along with the option of a fresh Red Metallic exterior body colour (seen in the accompanying images). An updated infotainment system, complete with a seven-inch touchscreen, is also available as an option for some markets.

Under the skin, Nissan has added a new “high-performance” clutch for manual models, courtesy of the folks over at Exedy. Nissan says the new clutch setup “reduces driver pedal effort and delivers even greater levels of gear change precision and comfort”.

The 3,7-litre V6, which drives the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission, is unaltered, which means it still delivers 245 kW and 363 N.m.

Local pricing for the refreshed 370Z has yet to be revealed, but the pre-update models are currently priced at R661 900 for the manual and R680 900 for the self-shifter.