Nissan announces local pricing for updated 370Z

Nissan recently gave its ageing 370Z sportscar a handful of subtle updates. And now the local arm of the Japanese automaker has confirmed pricing for the lightly refreshed model in South Africa.

The good news is that pricing is unchanged. That means the manual version of the coupé still comes in at R661 900, while specifying the automatic transmission again raises the figure to R680 900. Both are covered by a six-year/150 000 km warranty and a three/90 000 km service plan.

And the bad news? Well, if you were hoping for more oomph from this rear-wheel-drive coupé, you’ll be disappointed. The 3,7-litre V6 under the bonnet still makes 245 kW and 363 N.m.

So, how is this updated model different? Well, the manual variant gains a new “high-performance clutch” courtesy of Exedy, which Nissan says helps “perfect the downshift” and “reduce driver pedal effort”.

Visual changes include the adoption of chrome-effect exterior door handles and a black faux-diffuser round back. Dark-tinted headlamps and taillamps are now also standard. New 19-inch alloys and the option of a fresh Red Metallic exterior body colour complete the light makeover.

Inside, you’ll find a seven-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, DVD functionality and a reversing camera.