Nissan IMx concept is a 320 kW electric crossover…

The new Nissan IMx concept has been revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show, billed as an all-electric crossover boasting plenty of autonomous technology.

Perhaps a glimpse at a future crossover version of the Nissan Leaf, the IMx concept adopts Nissan’s latest EV architecture, which includes a completely flat floor design that allows more efficient interior packaging and a lower centre of gravity.

There’s no word on the size of the EV’s battery, but we do know it has enough juice to achieve a claimed 600 km of range on a single charge. The peak outputs, though, are particularly impressive at 320 kW and 700 N.m of torque.

Autonomous features include a self-parking assistant that will drop you off where you need to be and find a parking spot all on its own. The car will also find you when you’re ready to head back out on the road, thanks to the brand’s so-called ProPILOT self-driving technology.

This future version of ProPILOT is fully autonomous and that means (theoretically, at least) that the driver would have the opportunity to recline his or her seat, retract the steering wheel and relax while the car takes care of all the driving duties.

Take a look inside and you’ll find plenty of quirks, including a panoramic OLED instrument panel, “katanagare” diagonal pattern upholstery for the seats and an advanced infotainment system capable of receiving instructions via the driver’s eye movements and hand gestures.