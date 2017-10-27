Nissan mulls offering Titan bakkie in global markets

A high-ranking Renault-Nissan executive has reportedly confirmed that the group is considering introducing its full-size Titan bakkie to select global markets.

The Nissan Titan, of course, is built in the United States for the North American market.

But Ashwani Gupta, senior vice-president of the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s light-commercial vehicle business unit, told Automotive News that the group was considering offering the Titan in certain global markets, too.

“We are now looking at other markets where we can introduce the full-size pickup. That market is really growing,” Gupta said, according to the US publication.

Automotive News went on to speculate that possible new markets for the Titan would include Australia, China, the Middle East and Russia.

In a separate report, Gupta told CarAdvice that he expected buyers to trade up from one-tonne bakkies to full-size puck-ups.

“What we are seeing clearly is that the full-size pick-up market was only in the US, but now we clearly see customers are evolving in other markets from the one-tonne to the full-size, this we can already see from our market intelligence. Now we are studying when and how,” he said, according to the Australian website.

“For us, right-hand drive and left-hand drive is just a question of business, because the customers exist. There’s no challenge on the technological side,” Gupta added.