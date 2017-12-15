Leaked! Nissan Navara-based SUV details, new images

Back in October, a Nissan executive confirmed that the long-rumoured Navara-based SUV would be revealed in 2018. And now two fresh (sadly low-resolution) images and a few more details have been leaked in China.

According to Auto Centre, the new SUV will bear the “Terra” nameplate and will be powered by a 2,5-litre petrol engine worth 137 kW engine – in China, anyway. Should the Terra eventually be offered here in South Africa, to take the fight to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and incoming Isuzu MU-X, we’d expect it to inherit the Navara’s familiar 2,3-litre turbodiesel mill.

The report adds that the Terra measures 4 882 mm long, 1 850 mm wide and 1 835 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2 850 mm. It is expected to be offered with up to seven seats.

As CarAdvice points out, the Terra badge was first used in 2012 on a hydrogen fuel cell crossover concept, but clearly also references previous model names such as Terrano and Xterra. Whether the Pathfinder moniker will be revived for some markets remains to be seen.

Expect the production model to make its official debut at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show late in April.