Nissan Navara boasts ‘largest ever’ accessory range

Nissan South Africa has introduced what it bills as “the most comprehensive range of manufacturer-approved accessories yet available on a pick-up” with the launch of the new Navara.

According to the local arm of the Japanese automaker, some 67 approved accessories are already available, ranging from airbag-safe waterproof seat covers and cattle rails to LED lighting for the tow bar, off-road performance coil springs and 7-inch LED spotlights.

“Our accessory team worked alongside the approved supplier teams to prepare and validate the range of accessories in step with the local durability testing of the all-new Navara,” said Tony Minnie, head of aftersales at Nissan SA.

“This means that every single accessory is available from launch and is approved for fitment on the Nissan Navara,” he explained.

The accessories have been grouped into various applications, including cosmetic upgrades, off-road applicable upgrades and “functional” upgrades.

The cosmetic accessories include riveted fender flares, a black or alloy nudge bar and matching rear sportsbar, a wide range of decal kits and head- and taillamp surrounds. Then there’s a bonnet guard, tonneau cover and window visors with a matt black treatment.

The range of off-road-ready accessories, meanwhile, includes a heavy-duty steel rear bumper with high-lift jack points, as well as side steps with side rails that extend their protection across the front fenders to the new replacement bumper.

The bumper likewise adds high-lift jack points and fits flush to an underbody protection plate-kit. There is also the option of a winch with either a steel or synthetic cable and heavy duty recovery points.

Other accessories include canopies, a range of alloy wheels, rubberising (or a loadbox rubber mat), smash-and-grab tint, headlamps covers and Thule roof racks.

“In our preparation for the new Navara, we spent a great deal of time with Navara enthusiasts and have subsequently added some very special items to our canopy range,” said Minnie.

“Beside the two fibreglass canopy options, you can also specify a stainless-steel version and add items such as side gullwing doors, a roof mounted table, LED interior lighting and even a 3/4 or full kitchen unit,” Minnie said.

Nissan says all of its dealers have been “fully trained” on the fitment of these new accessories and that every dealer has been equipped with the tools required to ensure that fitments are done to manufacturer standards.

“Owners can have any single item fitted by a Nissan dealer and they will retain their vehicle warranty and receive a fitment and workmanship warranty for the accessories as well,” explained Minnie.

“These accessories were developed in partnership with some of the best off-road companies in the world, including Ironman 4×4, but they will only be available for fitment from an approved Nissan dealer.”

In addition, Nissan says it will offer a special launch kit in partnership with Ironman 4×4, which includes the replacement bumper, recovery points, underbody protection plates, a suspension upgrade, side steps (with additional side rails) and a steel rear bumper.