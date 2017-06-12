Nissan reveals ‘beastly’ new Navara Attack bakkie…

Nissan has revealed the new Navara (or Frontier, as it is known in South America) Attack concept at the 2017 Buenos Aires Auto Show, saying it was inspired by imposing “monster trucks”.

The Japanese automaker says the new model “sets the basis for a potential production version of the vehicle in the future”.

The Navara Attack is 40 mm higher than the production version, and its tyres are considerably larger (Yokohama Geolandar rubber, it seems), which Nissan says led its designers to name it “the beast”.

The double-cab bakkie is fitted with black-mask headlamps, running boards, collision bars and a luggage rack (which bear the name of the model), as well as grey mirror-cap. Oh, and a bold colour scheme, complete with in-your-face decals.

Inside, you’ll find added chrome plus some grey and red trim on the central panel, as well as black leather seats and red accents on the steering wheel and air-vents.

Under the bonnet, though, nothing has changed. The Navara concept is still powered by the brand’s 140 kW/450 N.m 2,3-litre turbodiesel engine, and retains its multilink rear suspension setup.