Ultimate overlanding bakkie? Meet Project Basecamp

This Project Basecamp model is based on the massive Nissan Titan XD Pro-4 4×4 and is designed with overlanding enthusiasts in mind. While this vehicle is not due to make it to production, Titan owners in the United States will soon be able to opt for some of its nifty accessories.

Project Basecamp is thus a platform that the Japanese automaker hopes will show customers the potential of using the Titan as overlanding vehicle.

The show car makes use of over 60 aftermarket parts, including beefy tyres, a three-inch lift kit, complete with air springs and an air-leveling compressor. The front and rear bumpers, fender flares, rock sliders, bonnet, winch system, light bar and chase lights with fog- and spotlamps add to the Project Basecamp’s rugged persona.

The vehicle is also kitted out with various essential survival and camping accessories. These include a bed cage with a tent and vestibule, a portable fridge with water canisters and fuel packs as well as shovels and an emergency kit for those challenging situations.

Project Basecamp will be on display at the Overland Expo in Arizona. After that, it will tour North America to be displayed at other outdoor adventure shows and exhibitions.