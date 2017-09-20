Nissan SA launches reloaded Micra Active hatch

Sorry folks, the fifth-generation Micra still hasn’t arrived locally. Instead, Nissan South Africa has opted to launch a reinvigorated version of its fourth-gen hatchback, branding it the Micra Active.

With the likes of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo clearly in its sights, Nissan SA says the Micra Active features “important enhancements”, including “sporty exterior upgrades” and higher levels of standard specification.

There’s just a single derivative on offer, priced at R159 900 (the same as the outgoing Micra 1,2 Visia+ variant … while the 1,5-litre seemingly falls away). But this new model includes a three-year/90 000 km service plan as standard (it was previously a cost extra) along with a six-year/150 000 km warranty.

Power again comes from a naturally aspirated 1,2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which sends its 56 kW and 104 N.m to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.

Exterior updates include a redesigned grille (bringing the ageing Micra in line with its more modern Nissan-badged siblings), while changes have also been made to the bonnet, front fenders and headlamps, along with the front and rear bumpers.

Inside, Nissan says it has adopted “improved” fabric, while the centre cluster has also been redesigned and the instrument panel refreshed.

Standard features include manual air-conditioning, power windows up front, Bluetooth (with an audio streaming function), a 12V power socket, rake-adjustable steering and a folding rear bench.

Safety features, meanwhile, includes ABS with EBD and brake assist, driver and passenger airbags, Isofix child seat anchors on the rear bench, rear headrests, rear foglamps, a speed-sensitive automatic locking function and an immobiliser.

A reversing camera, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system can be added as options. Likewise, an optional “Trendsetter Pack” will be offered, and includes black alloys (the standard model runs on 14-inch steel wheels), a chrome exhaust finish, a rear spoiler and mud-guards.

Interestingly, Nissan SA says the first Micra Actives sold in South Africa (it doesn’t specify exactly how many) will furthermore gain a touchscreen infotainment system – complete with TomTom navigation, a USB port and a built-in music hard-drive – as an added accessory at no cost to the customer.