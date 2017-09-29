Nissan SA reports its best sales month in a decade

Nissan South Africa says August 2017 was its best month in terms of sales in the past decade, with its market share also hitting a 10-year high at 10,6 percent.

The local arm of the Japanese automaker says the strong month – with a total of 5 050 units sold – was driven in the passenger vehicle market by the Almera (376) and the Datsun Go (451) and Go+ (240). The X-Trail (328) and Qashqai (304) also contributed here.

Of course, it’s in the light commercial space (with 3 238 units sold in August) that Nissan SA nets the majority of its sales, with the locally produced NP300 Hardbody and NP200 leading the way. The Navara, meanwhile, added 175 units in August.

“We are thrilled with these results which reflect the strength and commitment of our sales and marketing teams,” said Nissan SA’s sales and marketing director, Xavier Gobille.

“Our excellent performance gives us a solid platform for further growth in a domestic market which has been under considerable pressure in the last 18 months,” added Gobille.